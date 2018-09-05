Primary Health Properties expands Irish portfolio to over €100m

London-listed Primary Health Properties has purchased three purpose built primary care centres in Ireland, bringing the value of its Irish portfolio to over €100m.

The real estate investment company acquired centres at Navan Road in Dublin, as well as in Newbridge and Celbridge in Kildare for a cost of €38.6m.

All three properties are fully let.

The HSE as well as other government bodies including TULSA and the Kildare Wicklow Education Training Board account for around 63pc of the total rent roll at the properties, which have a combined unexpired lease term of approximately 21 years.

The remaining rent comes from Centric Health, an Irish and UK primary healthcare provider, and pharmacies.

This acquisition is Primary Health’s eight in Ireland, and increases its portfolio to a total of 313 assets, with a value of £1.4bn (€1.5bn) and a contracted rent roll of over £75m (€83m).

"We are delighted to acquire these assets which have significantly increased the size and value of our portfolio in Ireland, and where we anticipate continuing to expand, as our acquisition programme gathers momentum," Harry Hyman, MD of Primary Health, said.

"We are committed to the Irish market where we see significant potential due to the need to modernise the primary care infrastructure and widen the provision of healthcare services."

"We have a strong pipeline of acquisitions in the UK and Ireland and are well positioned to continue growing the portfolio in both jurisdictions."

