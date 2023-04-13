Price for warehouse at Cookstown Business Centre in Dublin almost halved to €1.6m

A two-storey office is located to the front of the unit and spans the full width of the building

The guide price for a warehouse property at Cookstown Business Centre, Dublin 24, has been almost halved to €1.6m following the appointment of QRE Real Estate Advisers to handle its sale.

Unit B1 at the centre consists of an end-of-terrace warehouse extending to 25,349 sqft.

Built with concrete frame and an asbestos roof incorporating translucent panels, the warehouse is completely open and rectangular in shape and with a mix of full height concrete block walls it offers clear internal height of approximately 6.2 metres. Two electric roller shutters provide direct loading access.

A two-storey office is located to the front of the unit and spans the full width of the building. The specification of the office component includes a reception area, a mix of open plan and cellular office accommodation, a canteen area and both male and female WCs on both floors.

It also comes with 19 parking spaces.

Bryan Garry and Harry Byrne of QRE point out that the guide price, which is reduced from its previous level of €3m, now reflects a very attractive value of €63 per sqft.

“Given the dearth of vacancy in the industrial/logistics market, we believe this opportunity will be of keen interest to investors and owner occupiers alike, as a result of the new attractive pricing,” they add.

The centre is situated within the wider Cookstown Industrial Estate, which is about 2km southwest of the M50 at Junction 10, and 3.5km from the N7/Red Cow Interchange, Junction 9.