Press Up big player in sales, growth of new hotels

The quarterly hotel market survey by estate agents Cushman & Wakefield noted that Mr McKillen and partner Matt Ryan's Press Up - already owners of the Clarence, Dean and Devlin hotels in Dublin - had purchased the Glasson Country House Hotel in Co Athlone for €9m. It plans to open the 100-bedroom Mayson in Dublin's Docklands in December, and is building two Dean hotels in Cork and Galway.

The report found that hotel sales and construction are far higher this year than in 2018 or 2017, particularly on the boutique end of the market.

It said a dozen hotels had been sold so far this year for a total of €221m. The biggest recent purchase was the €40m acquisition by Deutsche Finance and BCP Capital of Dublin's three-star Central Hotel on Exchequer Street. In contrast, just eight hotels changed hands in the same period of 2018 for €79.3m.

While 78pc of last year's sales were to foreign investors, this year has seen a sharp reversal, with 67pc of sales by value going to Irish owners. Three-quarters of sales by value have taken place outside Dublin, including Powerscourt (€50m in March) and Druids Glen (€45m in June).

"All indicators suggest that overall activity in 2019 will exceed that of the past two years," said Isobel Horan, associate director for trading assets at Cushman & Wakefield. "This is particularly evident in the luxury end of the market which is strengthening in activity."

The report said hotel projects with a total of 4,670 rooms are currently under construction nationwide, with 87pc of that activity in the capital. Two Dublin projects imminently due to open are Hyatt Centric in the Liberties and the Moxy, a Marriott hotel brand, on Sackville Place.

Irish Independent