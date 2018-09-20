Plans to build hundreds of homes on former Player Wills site face fresh obstacle

Long-standing plans to deliver hundreds of new homes on the site of the former Player Wills cigarette factory on Dublin's South Circular Road have come up against yet another obstacle, Independent.ie can reveal.

Documents lodged in the High Court show that the site's Nama-appointed receivers, Paul McCann and Stephen Tennant of Grant Thornton, are locked in legal proceedings in an effort to remove a company operating a salvage business from the site. The case relating to the tenancy rights of BG Salvage Ltd has been in train since December 22 last year, court records show. An application for a ruling on the matter is due to be considered by the High Court on December 4 next. Efforts to contact the receivers and the owner of BG Salvage Ltd for comment proved unsuccessful.

While the dispute is not expected to delay the timing of the sale of the site for a figure in the region of €90m, the prospective purchaser will have to submit a new planning application in advance of proceeding with any development.

The original, lapsed, planning permission provided for a one million square foot mixed-use scheme comprising 754 apartments, offices, retail space, a school, two creches, a medical centre, leisure centre and swimming pool on the site. Extending to 4.32 hectares (10.67 acres), the South Circular Road site comprises the former John Player factory and Bailey Gibson industrial premises, and is widely considered to be one of the few remaining high-quality development sites in the centre of Dublin.

Indo Business