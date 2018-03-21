Plans to build Dublin's tallest building rejected

An Bord Pleanála has rejected a plan by developer Johnny Ronan's company Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) to build Dublin's tallest building next to Tara Street station in Dublin city centre, Independent.ie can reveal.

Mr Ronan's company, Tanat Ltd, had originally sought permission from Dublin City Council to build a 22-storey (88m) tower comprising offices, a hotel and rooftop restaurant.

In refusing permission for the development, Dublin city planners said the proposed tower would have a "significant and detrimental visual impact" on the city's skyline. Read more: Ronan appeals to save €2.5m underground plan In appealing Dublin City Council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala, Mr Ronan argued that his plans for the site had followed the council's own planning policies and objectives for the Tara Street scheme. He also argued that the Dublin City Development Plan 2016 identified the George's Quay area as a location for high buildings of over 50 metres.

Mr Ronan's team also argued the City Plan and George's Quay Local Area Plan (LAP) prepared by Dublin City Council's planners and adopted by the council includes a provision for an 88-metre-high building on the Tara Street site. It is understood Mr Ronan was informed in a phone call this morning of An Bord Pleanala’s decision to reject RGRE’s appeal.

Prior to submitting its planning application to Dublin City Council for the Tara Street site, RGRE had prepared over 30 proposals for Tara Street and reviewed those proposals from 42 locations in the city to assess their impact on Dublin's skyline. An assessment, carried out on RGRE's behalf by international city design expert Richard Coleman concluded that the Tara Street building would complement the Custom House, providing a counterpoint across the river.

Online Editors