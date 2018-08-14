Plans have been lodged for a €35m development that includes a 117-bedroom hotel and the redevelopment of the Royal Irish Automobile Club's private members' club on Dublin's Dawson Street.

Plans have been lodged for a €35m development that includes a 117-bedroom hotel and the redevelopment of the Royal Irish Automobile Club's private members' club on Dublin's Dawson Street.

Plans lodged for €35m hotel and revamp of well known private members club

The firm making the application with Dublin City Council, Miro Hotel 2 Limited, is an investment company connected to Tetrarch Capital, owner of the Marker Hotel in Dublin and Powerscourt hotel in Co Wicklow.

The application is being made after Miro Hotel 2 Ltd purchased the Dawson Hotel on 35-36 Dawson Street and Anne's Lane.

Now together with the RIAC, located on the adjoining site, on 33-34 Dawson Street, both parties are to co-develop both sites to reconfigure the headquarters of the RIAC and to create the 117-bedroom hotel.

Established in 1901, the RIAC has two restaurants, a bar and a members' reading room along with a substantial library.

The site is located opposite the Mansion House and the proposal follows extensive research into potential options for the redevelopment and refurbishment of the RIAC's buildings.

The redevelopment is intended to guarantee the long-term future of the club and deliver sustainable, best-in-class facilities for RIAC members.

It is envisaged that the RIAC will vacate the club by the end of June 2019 and that the redevelopment works would be completed within 24 months.

The challenge for the architects, McCauley Daye O'Connell, is to create a high quality contemporary hotel which will be branded using the site's heritage as an inspiration and sensitively reconfigure and enhance the existing RIAC HQ to create a quality design for the 21st century which respects its heritage.

The facilities will include a new members' restaurant, bar, reading room, meeting rooms, offices for the RIAC and Motorsport Ireland and a new location for the club's Guinness Seagrave Library.

A new glazed atrium will house a central courtyard lobby and shared reception for the new club and hotel, linking the key areas of each facility with lift access to be provided to all areas of the proposed development.

When plans were first announced last December, the chairman of The Royal Irish Automobile Club, Arthur Collier, said the "proposal is about future-proofing the club to ensure that in the long-term we can deliver the quality of facilities that our members expect, and attract significant numbers of new members in future."

Irish Independent