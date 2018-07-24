Planning permission granted for redevelopment of iconic Docklands building

The building, which used to be owned by U2, is one of the last remaining original warehouse buildings on Dublin’s quays.

Originally used for the importation of tropical fruit into Ireland, the building, which is being developed by Irish property fund IPUT, will deliver over 70,000 sq. ft. of offices, and will include a new six storey office block at the rear of the building.

The design incorporates the addition of two floating, fully glazed office floors, which will provide panoramic views over the River Liffey.

Artists impression of the development

"The Tropical Fruit Warehouse will be an exceptional building, a cutting-edge, efficient modern office space which also incorporates a thoughtful restoration of the historic warehouse buildings," Niall Gaffney, IPUT chief executive, said.

"We are excited about the unique letting opportunity that the Tropical Fruit Warehouse represents which will further support the anticipated 20pc growth in our dividends over the next 3-5 years."

In a statement today IPUT said that the original warehouse would be sensitively restored, and the development will also incorporate a "significant investment" for the general public, creating a pedestrian connection to Whitaker Square from the River Liffey activated by a café and an artist’s studio at street level.

The development has been designed by Henry J Lyons Architects, and construction is due to commence in the latter half of this year, with the building ready for market delivery in the latter half of 2020.

