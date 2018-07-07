Business Commercial Property

Plan for 12,000-seat stadium to replace Dublin's Richmond Park now includes 500 new homes

Artist’s impression of Richmond Arena Stobart
Ronald Quinlan

St Patrick's Athletic football club has submitted a proposal to Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and Dublin City Council to deliver 500 new homes alongside its development of a new 12,000-seat stadium to replace Richmond Park.

While the club's plan for a new stadium has been in train for some time, the proposal has now been broadened to include hundreds of apartments as part of a wider mixed-use regeneration of Inchicore.

Should the scheme get the go-ahead, 50pc of the new homes would be designated as social and affordable. In a letter to the housing minister and his officials sent last Thursday, St Patrick's Athletic's owner Garrett Kelleher and the club's president, Tom O'Mahony, gave a detailed description of their proposals for Richmond Park and the long-neglected St Michael's housing estate as part of plans for a new town centre comprising a mix of retail, leisure and community facilities.

The club's communication with the Department of Housing and Dublin City Council follows on from a presentation it delivered along with its advisers from the Cluid Housing association and BNP Paribas Real Estate to Mr Murphy on June 20 last.

In the letter, a copy of which has been seen by the Irish Independent, the St Patrick's Athletic consortium proposes the agreement of a land swap with Dublin City Council to allow for the development of the new stadium.

The 12,000-seat Richmond Arena would be built above a new shopping centre incorporating retail, a community centre, public library, theatre, and a multi-screen cinema complex.

While the idea of a stadium being built above a shopping centre may seem unusual, it isn't uncommon in Europe.

The Richmond Arena's designer, David Mizrahi, from Swiss hospitality and retail services group HRS, designed a similar facility for FC St Gallen in Switzerland. The consortium proposes the construction of 220 apartments on the existing Richmond Park football grounds, and the delivery of a further 291 apartments on the lands now known as the St Michael's Estate.

Separately, property agents CBRE released figures yesterday showing that 66 development land sales carrying a combined value of €400m were conducted in the six months to the end of June.

The figures represent an uplift on the same period in 2017 when 50 transactions totalling almost €269m completed.

Irish Independent

