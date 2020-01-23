Paul McNeive: 'Why it's a good time to analyse your best and worst fee payers'

There was a lot of interest in my suggestion last week that professionals should be pitching bonus-fee structures, for achieving results well ahead of client expectations. It's a 'win-win' in that prospective clients are delighted to see you contemplating an extraordinary result, so you're more likely to get the job. If you do exceed expectations, the client is delighted to be paying more, your fees are tax deductible anyway, and you earn a bonanza fee.

The start of the year is also a good time to do a "top and bottom" analysis of your fee income. Everyone in your firm should have an understanding of how your turnover is made up. You should also be strategically trying to influence that, rather than just rushing to do every piece of work that comes up.

On analysing your income, you will discover that the 'Pareto Principle' will apply, in that 80pc of your fees will come from 20pc of your clients. Several of these clients will be among your top fee-payers every year. These are the 'family silver' and you must make sure you never lose them.

These top clients will inevitably be engaging several of your departments and I suggest a review meeting, to make sure that these top clients are getting VIP treatment. With lots of people involved, the risk is that everyone assumes someone else is doing it. For example, when was the last time you entertained them? When did the managing director last meet them solely to find out how happy they are with you? When did you last bring them an opportunity? Can you sell them even more services? I suggest that one senior person should have ultimate responsibility for 'man marking' each top client.

