Paul McNeive: 'Why it's a good time to analyse your best and worst fee payers'
The right moves
There was a lot of interest in my suggestion last week that professionals should be pitching bonus-fee structures, for achieving results well ahead of client expectations. It's a 'win-win' in that prospective clients are delighted to see you contemplating an extraordinary result, so you're more likely to get the job. If you do exceed expectations, the client is delighted to be paying more, your fees are tax deductible anyway, and you earn a bonanza fee.
The start of the year is also a good time to do a "top and bottom" analysis of your fee income. Everyone in your firm should have an understanding of how your turnover is made up. You should also be strategically trying to influence that, rather than just rushing to do every piece of work that comes up.
On analysing your income, you will discover that the 'Pareto Principle' will apply, in that 80pc of your fees will come from 20pc of your clients. Several of these clients will be among your top fee-payers every year. These are the 'family silver' and you must make sure you never lose them.
These top clients will inevitably be engaging several of your departments and I suggest a review meeting, to make sure that these top clients are getting VIP treatment. With lots of people involved, the risk is that everyone assumes someone else is doing it. For example, when was the last time you entertained them? When did the managing director last meet them solely to find out how happy they are with you? When did you last bring them an opportunity? Can you sell them even more services? I suggest that one senior person should have ultimate responsibility for 'man marking' each top client.
In fact, I suspect you may find that 80pc of your income comes from less than 20pc of your clients. This is healthy and efficient in some respects, but there is a risk in being over-exposed to very few clients. How quickly could you reorganise if you lost their business?
You should also have an awareness of the sectors from which your income is coming? Is it predominantly from developers (and if so, what are they building?) or from Nama or REITs or corporates. The income stream from Nama/insolvency is drying up, so what are you replacing it with? If the big REIT/PRS sector sales stop over the next couple of years, what will you do?
You should be aware of the blend of your income between transaction-based fees and non-transaction fees, eg property management, valuations and advisory work. The former is very strong now, but it's the latter sector that will keep your firm going in the next downturn. Don't allow your contacts with banks and corporates to suffer while you focus on development deals. That awareness will allow you to strategically consider your fee pitches for business. Some types of business will prove more valuable in the long run.
At the other end of the scale, 80pc of your outstanding debt comes from 20pc of your clients. You are wasting money and opportunity whilst chasing the same debtors and you should take a cold look at whether you should be handling their work at all.
You should also assess how many jobs you are doing for small fees. You should have a policy on a minimum fee, but the trick is to spot the small clients who may turn into big clients, and don't turn those away.
:: I had the honour of being the keynote speaker for Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) at the Lyrath Convention Centre, Kilkenny, last week.
HRI is the national authority for the industry and I was speaking to the managers of Ireland's 26 racecourses on "putting the customer at the heart of Irish racing".
Paul Dermody, CEO of HRI Racecourses, told me HRI is committed to enhancing the experience of the racegoers.
