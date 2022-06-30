Pair of logistical properties offer choice of opportunities

CBRE is offering a warehouse and office unit at 5a Stadium Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 11, to the market for sale or to let

Two different industrial-related properties have come to the market which will appeal to occupiers, investors and developers.

One is a site in north county Dublin for which joint agents CBRE and JP & M Doyle are guiding €6.44m. The other is a vacant warehouse and office unit in Ballycoolin which is available for sale or rent.

The north Dublin site extends to 23 acres at Fingal Logistics Park and fronts the Ballymadun Road adjacent to Ashbourne Business Park in Co Meath. The Fingal site is adjacent to an M2 Interchange marked by the Pillo Hotel and only one kilometre from Ashbourne town.

Garrett McClean of CBRE says the guide price equating to a rate of €280,000 per acre “is competitive as zoned land only 15 minutes closer to the M50 is trading at twice the price”.

With its GE general employment zoning, it can accommodate industry, logistics and warehousing accommodation.

In 2020 the family which owns the 116 acre Fingal Logistics Park site offered the whole larger site to the market but subsequently decided to sell just this 23 acre site.

Meanwhile, CBRE is also offering a warehouse and office unit, 5a Stadium Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 11, to the market for sale or to let.

This mid-terrace premises extends to 15,091 sqft, including 2,293 sqft of two-storey offices. Aaron Robinson of CBRE is guiding over €3m for its sale or a rent of €185,000 per annum for a three-year short-term lease.