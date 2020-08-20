Overhead prospect offered in Dublin's north city centre

'The sale includes the 611 sq m third floor of a building known as The Chocolate Factory as well as the right to develop the overhead floors which could extend the developer's space to as much as 2,944 sq. m for office use or 80 residential units subject to planning permission.'

An unusual opportunity to develop three or four floors on top of a period building in Dublin's north city centre is being offered for sale with a €2.5m guide price.

The sale includes the 611 sq m third floor of a building known as The Chocolate Factory as well as the right to develop the overhead floors which could extend the developer's space to as much as 2,944 sq. m for office use or 80 residential units subject to planning permission.

The existing refurbished building extends to three storeys over basement and currently accommodates a ground floor café and a creative design-led community with co-working office space.

An iconic corner building, it is located at 26 Kings Inn Street at the junction with Loftus Lane on the Parnell St side of the Technological University Dublin, Bolton Street.

It gets its name from a former occupier Williams and Woods, manufacturer and wholesaler whose famous brands included Chef, Toblerone and Silvermints.

Selling agent Robert Colleran says the vendor has a preference to sell the vacant third floor and rooftop development but they may also consider selling the entire property plus the roof top development on a subject to planning permission basis.

Irish Independent