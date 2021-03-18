Opportunity to develop 58 units on Blessington site

A TOWN centre site in Blessington, on the Kildare-Wicklow border, is for sale with a €2 million guide price. Last month the vendor received full planning permission for a development on the site comprising 58 apartments in three blocks ranging in height from three to four storeys.

Block A’s 22 units would comprise three three-bedroom apartments, 14 two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedroom apartments. Block B’s 18 units would consist of three three-bedroom apartments, 14 two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit.

Block C’s 18 units would consist of three three-bedroom units, seven two-bedroom units and eight one-bedroom units.

Extending to 1.38 acres, the site benefits from 155 metres of road frontage and is located in a mixed-use area next to Blessington Shopping Mall. On the western side of the town, the site is accessed through Newtown Square via two main access points which merge into one from the N81, Main Street through Blessington Town. In addition, the access from Newtown Square is also connected by the inner relief road which also connects to the R410 and Dublin Road.

Blessington is located 21 km southwest of Dublin’s M50 motorway and 12km southeast of Naas. Transport links in the area include a Dublin Bus commuter route which travels through Tallaght, while the N81 connects to Tullow, Bunclody and Enniscorthy.

With a population of about 6,000 people, the town is the main shopping location for north west Wicklow. Nearby occupiers include SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and ALDI supermarkets as well as Paddy Power and Boyles Sports.

The nearby area also features a playground.

Main street is very picturesque with an attractive village streetscape and older feature buildings include the landmark St Mary’s Church in the middle of the town which dates from 1683.

Blessington is also situated on the edge of Blessington Lakes which provide boating and other water sports facilities. Other amenities in the area include Russborough House and Tulfarris Golf Club.

A majority of its housing estates were constructed on the western side of the town, off the R410, which is the road to Naas. A new inner bypass has also been opened that alleviates traffic on Main Street.

