Operators target Dublin and Cork for new hotel projects

Hotel operators across the UK and Ireland consider Dublin city and Cork city to be attractive locations. Dublin was ranked the third most attractive location of the 20 UK and Irish markets surveyed as part of the report, with only London and Edinburgh ahead of Dublin.

Cork was ranked joint 12th alongside Liverpool and ahead of Cardiff.

The survey was conducted by estate agent Cushman & Wakefield among 33 international and regional hotel operators either currently operating in the UK and Irish markets or looking to move into these markets. It shows that 89pc of hotel operators answered they were optimistic about the outlook for urban hotels as measured by revenue per available room over the next 12 months.

Across the various hotel classes, operator confidence in the luxury segment in particular stood out with 78pc of operators answering they were optimistic about the outlook.

Rising development costs remain a headwind to operators expanding further. On averagem 17pc of operators’ projects are currently delayed with the majority of delays in the order of six to 12 months. The two biggest reasons cited for delays were increased development costs (86pc) and issues around debt funding (50pc).

When it comes to new investment, 67pc and 63pc of hotel operators answered that they would pay more key money and rent, respectively, for hotels with the highest Environmental, Social and Governance credentials

Given the impact of the Covid pandemic in the past two years, perhaps it is not surprising that 48pc of hotel operators reported an increased trend towards pandemic clauses in new contracts and contract renewals in the past 12 months.

Commenting on the Operator Beat survey, Tom McCabe, head of research for Cushman & Wakefield Ireland, said: “It is heartening to see improved confidence among hotel operators following an incredibly difficult last few years. It is not surprising to see both Dublin and Cork register as very attractive locations in our survey as both markets have largely recovered the ground lost through the Covid pandemic and now stand to benefit further from Ireland’s very strong economic outlook.”

Cork’s attractiveness improved 8pc compared with the previous survey two years ago.

The respondents are responsible for more than 1,500 hotels with over 228,000 rooms already operating in the UK and in Europe, with a collective pipeline of 363 proposed hotels comprising over 59,000 rooms.