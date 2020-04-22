Online deals generate over €1.6m from 14 lots

A total of 14 lots generated more than €1.6m in sales at a BidX1 online auction last Friday.

Almost €1.2m of those sales came from eight properties at Church Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly. They were sold in separate lots to seven different bidders, with two in the US.

The auctioneer will offer a further 31 lots tomorrow, including a number in Dublin.

All of last Friday's Tullamore lots generated prices over their guide valuations. One bidder bought two adjoining terraced houses at 46 and 47 Church Street.

The former, a three-bedroom house extending to 1,474 sq ft, sold for €135,000, or €50,000 over its €85,000 guide.

The latter, 47 Church Street, although a slightly smaller house of 1,432 sq ft, sold for €157,000 or €67,000 over its €90,000 guide. It is let in two apartments, generating €11,440 in annual rent. But it has the advantage of being at the end of a terrace with space to its side.

The highest price was achieved by 33 Church Street, which sold for €216,000, or more than double its €95,000 guide price, despite being an even smaller 1,345 sq ft.

On the plus side, its four apartments were fully let, generating €19,968 in annual rent, equating to a gross yield of 9.24pc.

Irish Independent