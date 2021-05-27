Offices ‘probably moving to a campus structure’ – Hibernia Reit CEO

The office is not going disappear, although it is going to change and workers are likely to find themselves in ‘campus’ buildings where everything is on site, the head of Hibernia Reit believes.

“The office is going to change, but does that mean it will materially change the quantum of space that people have? I don’t think so,” Kevin Nowlan said.

The office is “probably moving to a campus structure where people are offered much greater facilities than they currently get in their HQ, things like gyms, coffee shops, restaurants, food to order, town hall spaces, breakout spaces are just becoming standard now,” Mr Nowlan said.

“The one-off office is probably going to find it difficult to compete against the campus structure,” he added.

His comments come as Hibernia Reit reported a loss of €25.2m for its financial year end March 31 due to negative property revaluations, according to annual results from the group.

This was a swing on the profit of €61m in the prior year.

Hibernia had a revaluation loss on its investment property portfolio of €67.6m.

Hibernia’s EPRA earnings – a measure of a real estate company’s performance excluding property revaluations – came in at €42.2m, up 10.8pc year-on-year.

The company experienced continued high rent collection rates reflecting a “strong tenant base.”

Hibernia has received 99pc of the rent due in the year to March 31. Its annual contracted rent of €67.1m at March 2021 is up 2.2pc year-on-year.

Hibernia counts Amazon, Twitter, Deloitte and HubSpot amount its tenants.

“About 45pc of our tenant base is tech and a lot of that tech has done extremely well over the pandemic period,” Mr Nowlan said.

“Where the market is moving is the type of buildings we are going to deliver, the Harcourts and Clanwilliams [developments] are going to be the office spaces most in demand in the future. We think we are very well positioned to grow our income as we have done over the past 12 months,” he added.

Earlier this month the government introduced measures aimed at tackling the housing crisis.

Stamp duty on the purchase of 10 or more houses has increased to 10pc, however, apartments will not be subject to the higher tax rate. The tax increase won’t make much difference to Hibernia, Mr Nowlan said.

“We own about 350 apartments, we don’t have any houses, it’s not really relevant for Hibernia.”

The big issue is we have a massive housing crisis, and the reality is we need delivery from all angles of the market,” he said.

“Ireland is a pretty small market, we don’t have enough capital in Ireland to solve this problem and the government doesn’t have access to the type of capital that is required. This is going to need to be a blended resolution to this problem and I think international capital is part of the solution, probably focusing more on apartment construction,” he added.

Commenting on the results, Colm Lauder, analyst at Goodbody, said: “Hibernia have delivered another year of earnings growth in a year when most peers struggled with rent collection. Its solid operational performance, and in-line market outlook.”