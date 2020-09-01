Office rents may fall as occupiers renegotiate terms and seek sublets

Office rents are expected to fall and vacancy levels rise as current occupiers increasingly seek to sublet unused space in a 'grey market'.

Two commercial property reports out today by CBRE and Deloitte analyse the market fallout from the Covid-19 crisis and whether demand will recover this year, particularly given potential long-term shifts to remote and flexible work practices.

Deloitte says larger employers with large Dublin office commitments “will no doubt seek to establish more permanent remote working protocols and structures”.

“This will ultimately reduce headcount in physical floor plates on a daily basis, as more flexible working practices for staff become the norm and companies seek to reduce what is a large operating expenditure, reducing floor space requirements,” Deloitte said in its quarterly Planning and Development Outlook report.

It predicted that some Dublin offices would become “destination workplaces” used primarily for client and staff engagement, training programmes, and for particularly “collaborative” forms of work.

Deloitte said demand was likely to decrease over the medium term as current occupiers “consolidate existing offices and reduce commercial footprints” as they cut cuts and adopt pandemic-resistant work practices.

Both reports said Dublin’s office vacancies were likely to rise in the coming quarter amid what Deloitte called “reduced take-up of new stock and additional space coming to the market”.

CBRE, in its bi-monthly research report, said central Dublin’s average rental cost of €700 per square metre was likely to soften, in part because lessors are being obliged by low demand to offer extra incentives. These can include offering up to the first year free on a 10-year lease.

Despite the offer of such discounts, many would-be renters are “unwilling to commit to long-term leases in the current climate”, CBRE said, partly because firms are “unsure of their future headcount”.

It said some occupiers already have renegotiated rental terms to their advantage while others have begun “looking to sublet excess office accommodation in recent weeks”.

While less than 6.7pc of Dublin offices were vacant at the end of June, CBRE said this rate most likely would rise as flexible-term subletting further weakens demand in the main market.

The main support against more severe rent reductions, it said, was low activity in the commercial market overall.

“A critical difference between this cyclical downturn and the last is that vacancy will be largely unaffected by new supply,” CBRE said.

It said there was “very little new office accommodation that hasn’t been pre-let due for delivery in the next 12 months”, while commencement of other schemes has been postponed.

Of the 12 planning applications to build offices in the second quarter, just two were for sites in Dublin.

The biggest recent office lettings have reflected three sectors unaffected or strengthened amid the crisis: supermarkets, pharmaceutical firms and the State.

Aldi in June agreed a 15-year lease to move its buying and marketing teams to a 3,748-square-metre space at Millennium Business Park in Naas, Co Kildare.

In July, the Office of Public Works agreed a 20-year lease with Irish Life for 3,903 square metres inside its 1GQ complex on George’s Quay.

Also that month, pharmaceuticals firm Gilead agreed terms to rent 2,788 square metres of space in the under-construction North Dock Two in Dublin’s Docklands.

And another pharma firm, Regeneron, in July sublet 1,300 square metres from primary tenant Bord Gáis at One Warrington Place along the Grand Canal in Dublin. That five-year contract cost less than €650 per square metre.

CBRE said some firms were keen “to take advantage of the ability to negotiate keener deals in the current climate”.

