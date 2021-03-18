Oakmount offers long lease for refurbished Leeson offices

OAKMOUNT, the development company headed by Paddy McKillen Jnr, is offering a long lease for a thoughtfully refurbished Georgian office premises, 41, Leeson Street Lower, Dublin 2,

Extending to 4,600 sq. ft, the four-storey over lower ground premises includes a reception hall with two large offices to the front and rear.

The hall return comprises a waiting area and modern integrated kitchen. Its first and second floors comprise four further offices/boardrooms, with an additional two offices on the third floor. There are two further offices and modern shower facilities with a locker room on the lower ground floor from which there is also access to a Georgian city garden. Among its modern facilities are CAT V cabling

The property is further complimented by a new two storey five-bedroom mews property to the rear which is accessed off Leeson Place and is available to let together or separately.

Brian Kelly of letting agents QRE expects strong demand from office occupiers. Located on the west side of Lower Leeson St, it is across the road from Starbucks.

Among the period features that have been enhanced are dado rails, mouldings, cornicing and the original limestone entrance floor.

These are complemented by new marble fireplaces, modern glass and brass chandeliers while the radiators have been replaced with cast iron and brass radiators.

The rent has not been advertised but it has been estimated it could achieve €220,000 a year.

Online Editors