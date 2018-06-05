Newly incorporated Irish REIT raises €75m on IPO

Yew Grove said that application has been made for the Admission to trading of the company's ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the capital of the company ("Ordinary Shares") to both the AIM market of London Stock Exchange and the Enterprise Securities Market of Euronext Dublin (formerly the Irish Stock Exchange).

The company has agreed to acquire a seed portfolio with effect from the Admission through the acquisition of the issued share capital of Yew Tree Investment Fund.