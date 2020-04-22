Changing hands: Mason Owen & Lyons had been inviting offers in the region of €2m for 95 Lower Baggot Street

Since the Covid-19 crisis began, a Dublin Georgian office investment with a mews site to the rear has changed hands and its tenant has signed a new lease.

Located at 95 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2, the mid-terrace premises extends to about 370 sq m, over four storeys and a basement.

Sales agents Mason Owen & Lyons (MOL) declined to disclose the price but they had been inviting offers in the region of €2m.

The Property Price Register shows that on April 6, 2020, a one-year lease was registered at an annual rent of €90,000.

The tenant, Executive Connections recruitment consultants, is remaining in the building as per the new lease under the new purchaser, who is understood to be an Irish builder family.

The upgraded premises is in good decorative order, retains original features such as marble fire surrounds and decorative plasterwork, and it is also protected as a grade-two listed building.

To its rear is parking for up to eight cars and it had planning permission in 2007 for a three-bed mews.

Harry Byrne of MOL indicated that the actual sale price reflected the strength of the location, the good condition of the property, and a strong level of enquiries and interest in it.

It faces the Miesian Plaza, which accommodates the Department of Health.

Irish Independent