New Iconic workspace to open in heart of The Liberties after renovation of 200-year-old building

Iconic Offices are opening their latest flexible workspace in the heart of The Liberties following the renovation of a 200-year-old building.

The former IAWS premises at 151 Thomas Street is being transformed into 70,000 sq ft of workspace with around 900 workstations.

As the first stage of the heritage building's regeneration is complete, 'The Grainhouse' - complete with in-house café - will open its doors.

Expected to launch at the beginning March, the front portion of the six-floor building will contain around 40,000 sq ft of Georgian style office space.

The "New York Loft" style warehouse space - with around 30,000 sq ft of exposed brick and beams - that interconnects at the rear is set to open July 2019.

Repurposing this building into private office and co-working spaces is expected to play a significant in the overall regeneration of The Liberties area.

Founder and CEO, Joe McGinley, said that the group have been working on this building for over a year.

"Dublin 8 is an exciting city neighbourhood bursting with opportunities and innovation, where the rich heritage of this historic city quarter sits side by side with dynamic media and tech hubs," he said.

The new space will include two internal heated courtyards and a large event space holding up to 100 people on the ground floor, with plans for a café and restaurant in the works.

