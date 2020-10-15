Mixed-use Midleton property offers value-added potential

'Known as Watersedge, the property is located just west of Main Street, close to Market Green Shopping centre. It currently generates rental income totalling €404,906 a year.' (stock photo)

A mixed-use investment with value-added potential in Midleton, Co Cork, has been brought to the market and agents Lisney are guiding €5.5m.

Known as Watersedge, the property is located just west of Main Street, close to Market Green Shopping centre. It currently generates rental income totalling €404,906 a year.

It is laid out in four buildings and includes 36 apartments, a restaurant, offices and retail accommodation, car parking and lands extending to about 15.6 acres which are zoned open space.

All the apartments are let except for four on show for the sale. The 32 units produce rental income of €324,192 per annum. They are located in three of the blocks and comprise 29 two bedroom units and seven three bedroom units.

The restaurant unit is let to McDonalds at a passing rent of €79,994 per annum.

Lisney says there is potential to increase annual rental income to about €490,000 when the vacant apartments are let and rent pressure zone increases are applied.

McDonalds occupy their unit on a 35-year lease from 2004 with five year upwards only rent reviews and no tenant break option giving a term certain of 19 years until expiry.

The remainder of the commercial accommodation extends to about 20,000 sq ft and includes vacant ground floor retail units and upper floor offices. Parts of two of the buildings are not included in the sale: the Aldi store in Enterprise House and two units in Watersedge occupied by a dentist and offices.

