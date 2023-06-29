Mixed-use investment in Tralee with €7.5m guide price

The entire Tralee portfolio will generate a projected income of €1,044,000 from three income streams in 2023

An investment opportunity in Tralee, Co Kerry, is being offered for sale with an €7.5m guide price.

Joints agent Cushman & Wakefield and Jim Finucane Auctioneers are also offering the option of purchasing the property branded as Tralee Town Centre in three lots.

The entire portfolio will generate a projected income of €1,044,000 from three income streams in 2023 suggesting a possible 11.93pc gross initial yield.

The more valuable of the lots comprises a student accommodation/holiday apartment scheme extending to an aggregate total floor area of 4,591.62 sqm (49,425 sqft). Built in three separate blocks, they accommodate a total of 52 four-bedroom apartments with 208 en-suite bedrooms as well as two office suites with a combined guide price of €6.25m.

The second lot is a 390-space five-storey car park which provided a gross revenue in 2022 of €227,000 and projected revenues of €250,000 for 2023. This car park also holds a telecom mast with a 15-year lease earning €14,000 per annum and this agreement is currently in its second year. The agents are guiding €1.25m price for the car park lot.

The owners of Tralee Town Centre Apartments have a rolling yearly contract with Munster Technological University for the majority of the apartments to house their international students.

In 2022 the apartments produced a gross income of €719,000 and enjoyed occupancy levels of close to 100pc throughout the academic year. Two of the detached three-storey blocks, Blocks A and A1, are situated north of Maine Street and Block B is situated south of Maine Street adjacent to Brogue Makers Lane.

Built with traditional concrete block wall construction beneath a timber frame pitched slate roof structure, the scheme is configured to provide 17 apartments at ground-floor level; 17 apartments at first-floor level; 18 apartments at second-floor level and two office suites.

Emma Reardon, associate director, Cushman & Wakefield says the apartments are suitable for alternative use as standard residential apartments if desired.

They were built around 1994/1995 in advance of Tralee hosting the presidency of the EU Council of Ministers in 1996.

This article was updated on June 29th to change the asking price from the €8.75m first reported cited.