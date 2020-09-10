McGrath secures green light for Palmerstown apartments

To let: The development has planning permission for 250 units

Randalswood Holdings, part of the McGrath Property Group, has been granted planning permission for the development of 250 build-to-rent apartments at Kennelsfort Road Lower in Palmerstown in West Dublin. The new units will include 134 one-bedroom and 116 two-bedroom apartments.

They will be built in five blocks ranging in height from three to eight storeys over the basement of a site of about three acres. The development will also include a cinema room, games room, gym, meeting rooms, café, work space, and a large reception area with a delivery acceptance room and property manager's office.

Joey Walsh, senior property executive with McGrath Group, said: "We aim to start the development in early 2021. This was our second time applying for a strategic housing development planning application on this site, and a lot of work went into the design. We also took instruction and implemented requested changes from the previous planners' reports."

Back in 2018 the group applied for as many as 303 apartments on the site.

When they bought the site it already had planning permission for a substantial amount of retail and accommodation within a mixed use development.

That permission had included 14 retail units, an anchor supermarket, two restaurants, a bar, a café, a 3,630 sq m office block, a 168 bedroom apart-hotel and 76 apartments. The brownfield site had been occupied by car retailers and furniture shops.

However with Liffey Valley shopping centre located relatively nearby, the Maynooth-based family company estimated that the Palmerstown site had greater potential as a residential development.

The site is located within the M50 and overlooks the Chapelizod bypass.

Over the years the McGrath group has undertaken a number of residential, commercial and hospitality developments in Ireland, the UK and Germany. Among its recently completed projects were the addition of 15 apartments to its Baileys Court complex in Summerhill, Dublin 1, bringing the overall number of units there to around 160.

It also recently completed houses at Fitzwilliam Quay, Dublin 4, which sold for around €950,000.

Irish Independent