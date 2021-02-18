Maynooth residential site to seek €1m at March auction

A ONE acre ‘shovel-ready’ residential development site in Maynooth, Co Kildare, will go for online auction with Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty on 26 March next. Located at Rail Park, Maynooth, the site has full planning permission for nine houses including eight semi-detached houses each with three bedrooms and one large, detached house.

Auctioneer Eamon O’Flaherty is guiding €1m for the site prior to the auction which will take place via the Offr.io platform.

The sale has come about after two local adjoining private owners came together with a joint planning application for the site.

With floor areas of about 111 sq m., four of the semi-detached houses are dormer bungalows while the other four each have floor areas of about 109 sq m

As a dormer bungalow, the detached house could accommodate four bedrooms as it would extend to 207 sq m.

Mr O’Flaherty said the houses will be suited towards both first time buyers and purchasers who are downsizers.

“Given the distinct lack of supply in the residential market at the moment here in Maynooth, these houses will command premium prices when available,” he added.

With frontage onto Old Rail Park Lane, the site contains an existing older style single cottage and is bounded by some one-off existing houses.

It adjoins the Parklands residential development to the east and south, and the Railpark estate to the west.

It is also located just off the Straffan Road (R406) a mere 500 metres south of Maynooth town centre. Amenities within easy walking distance, include schools, university campus, an array of shopping, Glenroyal Hotel & Leisure Centre as well as the Royal Canal Greenway.

Transport links to Dublin City Centre include Dublin Bus stops available within a few hundred metres of the site and the Maynooth Rail Station just 300 metres away offering frequent daily commuter services to the city.

Maynooth has experienced growth in recent years both in terms of residential and commercial development. Also nearby is Carton House Hotel and demesne which is currently being upgraded to a luxury five star Hotel and Golf Resort.

Maynooth also boasts a selection of award winning eateries, pubs and bars.

