An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission to the Comer Group for a fast-track application for 120 apartments in Maynooth.

In the ruling, the appeals board refused planning to the Comer Group's Ladas Property Company Unlimited for the 120 apartments on land to the rear of St Mary's Church, Mill Street, Maynooth, due to potential flooding concerns.

The appeals board also refused planning permission after stating that it was not satisfied the plan would not adversely affect the integrity of the EU-protected site, the Rye Water Valley/Carton Special Area of Conservation.

It stated: "In such circumstances, the board is precluded from granting approval."

The Comer Group was proposing to locate the apartments in four blocks, ranging from three to six storeys.

The Comer company told An Bord Pleanála that the town centre site was an ideal location for a high-density scheme.

The developers told the appeals board that the proposed layout provided for a strong sense of connectivity within Maynooth to encourage high levels of pedestrian and cycle movement.

However, the appeals board refused planning permission after a report by the CEO of Kildare County Council recommended permission be turned down.

The report concluded that the plan would be visually obtrusive, would negatively impact upon nearby protected structures and did not fulfil the uses required for town centre zoning.

