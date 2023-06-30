Marlet raises €25m for student accommodation in Stoneybatter

The development comprises 193-bed spaces and includes a lounge, gym, concierge, and social room and will be located less than three minute’s walk from the Technological University Dublin campus at Grangegorman.

Thanking Cardinal for its support on the development, Mr Crean said the project marks a significant milestone for the group “as we prepare to deliver our first student accommodation buildings and continue to expand our diverse portfolio. There is a significant need to deliver purpose-built student accommodation given the acute shortage of bed spaces in the Dublin market.”

Since the acquisition of its first site in 2014, he said Marlet had “become one of Ireland’s largest independently owned property companies. Marlet now controls and manages property assets valued at over €2.5bn for its investors. The hallmarks of its portfolio are quality and diversity with assets ranging from development sites to completed apartments, office blocks, student accommodation, hotels and retail parks.”

A spokesperson said the firm has not yet decided whether to sell on the Prussia St project or manage it itself. “It will depend on market conditions at the time of completion.” It will be completed to accommodate students in autumn 2024.

As of last November Marlet and its associated companies had residential development work underway at six sites where it planned to build a total of 1,828 units. At the time work on 1,774 of those units at five of the sites was expected to cost €291 million and they were expected to be completed by June 2024. The largest of these is known as the Grand Canal Harbour site near St James Hospital in Dublin 8 which will include 596 apartments beside the Guinness Storehouse.

While Marlet offered those units to the investment market a few years ago it did not sell them and subsequently Mr Crean indicated that he would retain them and manage them as rental accommodation. Already one of its residential projects, accommodating more than 200 apartments located at Lime Street in Dublin’s south docklands, has been completed and the firm is managing and letting a substantial number of them on the rental market.