Lone Star ends Irish flotation ambitions

The flotation, through a vehicle called Dres, was expected to value the company at about €300m. Almost a year ago, plans for the Dres flotation were put on ice after a global sell-off of equities. Lone Star had planned to roll its Dublin development sites into Dres for the flotation, while Durkan would have put a relatively small amount of development assets into the vehicle.

Lone Star is now instead focusing on a longer-term strategy here, by bringing its UK-based Quintain residential property firm into Ireland.

Lone Star had previously managed its Irish development assets through a vehicle called Hudson Advisors.

It is understood Durkan will retain ownership of the Dres brand, but the firm will not be an exclusive construction partner with Quintain Ireland. It continues to work on projects for Quintain Ireland, however, and is likely to be one of its long-term construction partners on build-to-sell schemes.

Quintain is also understood to have submitted a bid for the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin, pitching it against Sean Mulryan's Ballymore and Johnny Ronan's Ronan Group.

Nama intends to select the preferred bidder for the site in the first quarter of 2020. Bids for an 80pc interest in the Nama company that ultimately controls the development site within the so-called Poolbeg West Strategic Development Zone were recently submitted.

Lone Star shelved a planned sale of the UK-based Quintain last year, after failing to achieve the price it was after.

It was speculated to have been seeking more than £2.2bn (€2.5bn) for the firm.

Quintain Ireland assumes management of 460 acres of development sites at locations around Dublin, including Cherrywood, Portmarnock, Clonburris and Adamstown.

All the sites are owned by affiliates of Lone Star. The private equity group, founded by John Grayken, has spent billions of euro in recent years buying assets in Ireland.

The Adamstown site controlled by Quintain can accommodate about 5,000 homes on 220 acres, with additional land at nearby Clonburris having scope for about 350. A recently acquired site in Cherrywood could accommodate 3,000 homes on 120 acres. Lone Star also owns a site in Portmarnock that is earmarked for about 1,000 residential units.

Quintain Ireland hopes to have completed more than 2,000 units by 2021, and close to 5,000 by 2025.

Quintain CEO James Saunders said the firm had a "huge commitment" to take on the delivery of more than 9,000 homes across the four sites. Ex-Anglo Irish Bank executive Eddie Byrne and former Nama executive Michael Hynes, both of whom headed Hudson, will lead Quintain Ireland.

