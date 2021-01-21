Logistics and office building available to let in West Dublin

Available: Font House is a commercial building with logistics and office space in Fonthill Business Park, West Dublin

A detached commercial building with logistics and office space in Fonthill Business Park in West Dublin is available to let on a long-term lease.

Known as Font House because of the print section of TPI which had been located there, it extends to 4,915 sq m (53,000 sq. ft).

Agents Quinn Agnew are quoting €515,000, equating to €9.75 per sq ft for a new lease. It is equipped with four dock levels and two grade doors. Its site also has the benefit of a secure yard to the rear and 66 car parking spaces.

The unit has the advantage of its own sub-station so it can accommodate a user who requires a significant power input into any process. Its offices extend over three storey to the front and have an enhanced fit-out which includes raised floors.

The building was owned by the owners of The Printed Image (TPI) before a management buy out of the print section of TPI which is moving this section of the business.

TPI was quick to respond to the market for signage relating to Covid-19 including passageway and other markings.

Located in Clondalkin, Fonthill Business Park is home to a range of occupiers including DID Electrical, Glanbia, Musgrave and An Post.

In addition, Fonthill Retail Park provides a broad range of services and staff welfare facilities. Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is also in close proximity.

The business park is also strategically located near to a number of arterial routes with Junction 7 of the M50 easily accessible.

