Large North Dublin site offers logistics and data centre prospects

A 116-acre industrial-zoned site in North County Dublin has come to the market. Branded as Fingal Logistics Park, it comprises 46.94 hectares which is currently zoned GE: General Employment under the Fingal Development Plan 2017 to 2023.

Joint agents Garrett McClean of CBRE and Paul Doyle of JP & M Doyle describe it as one of the largest industrial-zoned land holdings that has come to market in recent years in one lot.

Its zoning offers "the opportunity to compete in a variety of industrial, logistics, and general employment uses including data centre development," they add.

It is adjacent to N2 Interchange, Ashbourne Business Park and a short drive from the M50 and Dublin Airport.

Irish Independent