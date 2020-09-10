Kildare sites offer choice for new development projects

'Two development properties in Co Kildare have been brought to the market by Coonan Property. One of them, extending to 29 acres in Sallins, has potential for warehousing or industrial development. The other lot is a residential property in Maynooth which will go for auction on 30 September next.' (stock image)

Two development properties in Co Kildare have been brought to the market by Coonan Property. One of them, extending to 29 acres in Sallins, has potential for warehousing or industrial development. The other lot is a residential property in Maynooth which will go for auction on 30 September next.

The Sallins site is located on Clane Road and Coonan is quoting €125,000 per acre or €3,625,000 for a private treaty sale. Its location to the north of the town centre and close to the junction of the new Sallins bypass provides access to both the M4 and M7.

With the western boundary fronting the Sallins/Clane R407, the land is zoned H, as part of the Sallins Local Area Plan 2016-2022.

"This zoning can provide for warehousing and industrial uses yet other uses would be considered if they are deemed suitable by the local authority," says Will Coonan.

Sallins is well located, close to Naas and about 32km from Dublin. It has frequent bus and rail services to Dublin City Centre, putting it in reach for commuters.

The Maynooth residential property has a €900,000 guide price for its auction on September 30 in Maynooth itself. Located between Old Greenfield Road and Silken Vale, the lot consists of an attractive three bedroom semi-detached bungalow on 0.74 acres with permission for five houses. The planning permission provides for four four-bedroom semi-detached houses accessed from Silken Vale and one two-bedroom detached bungalow with access onto Old Greenfield Road.

