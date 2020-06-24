| 12.3°C Dublin

Kildare site with permission for 49 houses has €1.8m price tag

The site is within walking distance of Prosperous Expand

Close

The site is within walking distance of Prosperous

The site is within walking distance of Prosperous

The site is within walking distance of Prosperous

Donal Buckley

A residential development site in Prosperous, Co Kildare, has been brought to the market with planning permission for 49 houses. Joint agents Coonan Property and DNG Doyle are quoting €1.8m for the 6.84-acre site within walking distance of Prosperous and with direct access to the R403.

Its planning permission includes two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, semi-detached and detached homes designed by Fitzgibbon McGinley Architects.

Of these designs, two houses are detached and those could sell for about €365,000 each. A further six of the units will be built as three-bedroom semi-detached.

Will Coonan expects the three-bed semi-detached will achieve just under €300,000, the four-bedroom semi-detached houses around the €330,000 region and the townhouses may fetch in the order of €255,000 to €280,000.

Only last month, the vendor, a private landowner, was granted the five-year planning permission for the development. The site is within commuting distance of Dublin, Naas and Maynooth.

Irish Independent