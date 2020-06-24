Kildare site with permission for 49 houses has €1.8m price tag

A residential development site in Prosperous, Co Kildare, has been brought to the market with planning permission for 49 houses. Joint agents Coonan Property and DNG Doyle are quoting €1.8m for the 6.84-acre site within walking distance of Prosperous and with direct access to the R403.

Its planning permission includes two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, semi-detached and detached homes designed by Fitzgibbon McGinley Architects.

Of these designs, two houses are detached and those could sell for about €365,000 each. A further six of the units will be built as three-bedroom semi-detached.

Will Coonan expects the three-bed semi-detached will achieve just under €300,000, the four-bedroom semi-detached houses around the €330,000 region and the townhouses may fetch in the order of €255,000 to €280,000.

Only last month, the vendor, a private landowner, was granted the five-year planning permission for the development. The site is within commuting distance of Dublin, Naas and Maynooth.

