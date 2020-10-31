Kennedy Wilson sells Baggot Plaza for $165m

GLOBAL property group Kennedy Wilson has sold the Baggot Plaza office block in Dublin for $165m (€141m).

The building was originally snapped up by Kennedy Wilson when it swooped on distressed assets of the former Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett empire in 2013.

The US-headquartered real estate giant was the first international investment firm to enter Ireland after the last crash, buying assets out of distress.

It sold the Baggot Plaza to German company Deka Group.

Kennedy Wilson owns a number of assets in Ireland, including Capital Dock, a mixed-use development in Dublin, and the Shelbourne Hotel.

The group has over 2,000 private rental homes here, including The Grange in South Dublin, a swish complex where rent for a two-bed apartment starts at €2,150 per month.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Kennedy Wilson said it would not be commenting on w hether it has plans for further asset sales in Ireland.

Kennedy Wilson acquired the 92,000 square foot building on Upper Baggot Street as part of the Project Opera non-performing loan portfolio in 2013.

Once it had vacant possession, the group added 37,700 square feet to the building and transformed the site into a Grade A corporate headquarters.

In 2015, Bank of Ireland signed a 25-year lease ag reem ent for occupation the following year at “market-leading” rents for the time, generating a stabilised yield on cost of 8.6pc. The sale reflects a net initial yield of 4pc.

Ali Rohan, head of Ireland at Kennedy Wilson Europe, said: “Baggot Plaza showcases the breadth of our investment, development and asset management capabilities.”

“Having opportunistically acquired the building as part of a larger NPL portfolio, we saw the market timing potential of a comprehensive refurbishment versus a knock-down and rebuild strategy, and delivered a significant, long-term lease to a credit- worthy occupier,” she added.

The net proceeds of the sale will be recycled into new opportunities “including European acquisitions and developments as part of Kennedy Wilson’s investment management platforms”, the group said.

As well as investing in real estate here, the group was one of five US and Canadian firms that made a combined €1.1bn investment in Bank of Ireland in the summer of 2011. The deal allowed the lender to be the only big Irish bank to ride out the financial crisis without being nationalised.

Kennedy Wilson sold its stake in the bank in 2013.

In Ireland, Kennedy Wilson’s rental income from properties other than hotels last year was £41.3m.

Its total assets here at the end of 2019 were £957.6m, which included £911.1m of non-current assets, according to its annual report.

The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin is now its only hotel asset. Last year, it sold the Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links in north Dublin for €50m to Canada's Northland Properties. Kennedy Wilson had bought the hotel in 2014 for €27m and spent €11m refurbishing the venue.

The group also sold the Fairmont St Andrews Hotel in Scotland last year. Kennedy Wilson said its combined profit from the sale of the two hotels was £10m.

