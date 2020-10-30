Kennedy Wilson sells Baggot Plaza for $165m

Kennedy Wilson, a global real estate investment company, has sold Baggot Plaza in Dublin for $165m (€141m).

The building has been sold to the specialist real estate investments arm of the Deka Group.

The sale reflects a net initial yield of 4pc.

Kennedy Wilson acquired the 92,000 square foot building on Upper Baggot Street as part of the Project Opera non-performing loan portfolio in 2013.

In 2015 the Bank of Ireland signed a 25-year lease agreement for occupation the following year at “market-leading” rents for the time, generating a stabilised yield on cost of 8.6pc.

Ali Rohan, head of Ireland, Kennedy Wilson Europe, said: “Baggot Plaza showcases the breadth of our investment, development and asset management capabilities.

Having opportunistically acquired the building as part of a larger NPL portfolio, we saw the market timing potential of a comprehensive refurbishment versus a knock-down and rebuild strategy, and delivered a significant, long-term lease to a credit worthy occupier.”

The net proceeds of the sale will be recycled into new opportunities “including European acquisitions and developments as part of Kennedy Wilson’s investment management platforms,” according to a statement from the group.

Online Editors