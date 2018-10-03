Kennedy Wilson acquires site in Dublin’s North Docks for €113m

Kennedy Wilson, alongside its joint venture partners, AXA Investment Managers and Cain International, has acquired one of the last remaining mixed-use development sites in Dublin’s North Docks for €113m.

City Block 3 ("CB3") totals 5.9 acres and will include the development of units for the private rental sector as well as office accommodation.

The Los Angeles-headquartered company's interest in the site was first revealed by the Irish Independent in July.

The acquisition was completed through two purchases from David Carson of Deloitte, acting as receiver on behalf of NAMA.

Kennedy Wilson will own 50pc of CB3, with an initial equity investment of €68m, and the group, which swept into Ireland at the bottom of the market, will act as the development and asset manager of the property.

Peter Collins, president of Kennedy Wilson Europe, said that the group was confident it its ability to bring forward this major new scheme for Dublin, "given the breadth of our local development experience."

"We are excited to be growing our Irish PRS joint venture with AXA IM – Real Assets as well as partnering with Cain International, an experienced global investor, to deliver another leading project for the city and its residents."

Online Editors