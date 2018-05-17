Johnny Ronan to cash in with €4.5m Delgany sale

DEVELOPER Johnny Ronan has decided to abandon a long-standing plan to deliver a high-end residential scheme on lands surrounding one of Ireland's oldest private residences, Stylebawn House in Delgany, Co Wicklow.

Joint agents Dooley Auctioneers and Knight Frank are now offering Stylebawn House, Clara House and the 13.9 acre site surrounding the two properties to the market on behalf of Ronan's company, Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE). Offers in excess of €4.5m are expected for the portfolio.

Wicklow County Council granted planning permission in 2007 (planning reference 07/1150) for the development of 11 large detached dwellings on the southern element of the land holding, while retaining the existing Clara House and Stylebawn House to the north of the site. The proposed house types range in size from 292 sq m (3,143 sq ft) to 450 sq m (4,843 sq ft). It should be noted that his permission, which was extended subsequently in 2013 (planning reference 13/8178), is due to expire on September 9 next. A full schedule of accommodation and planning pack is available upon request from the agents.

The 13.9 Acres at Stylebawn House fall under the Greystones-Delgany and Kilcoole Local Area Plan 2013-2019. The majority of the lands are zoned for residential purposes, while the balance are zoned as open space. The formulation of the next Greystones-Delgany and Kilcoole Local Area Plan could provide an opportunity for Stylebawn site's existing planning permission to be amended to allow for an increased number of houses on the site, albeit ones that would be more modest in size.

Any development on the lands will require the prospective purchaser to preserve Stylebawn House itself, as the property which dates from at least 1773, is a protected structure. Stylebawn has lain unoccupied since Johnny Ronan purchased it in 2004. Prior to the developer's acquisition of the property, its previous owner, John Gaisford St Lawrence, had regularly opened the gardens of Stylebawn to the public.

Historically, Stylebawn had served as the original coaching inn for Delgany, and had been known as the Delgany Inn. Today, that name is more readily associated with the collective home of the hugely-popular Firehouse Bakery, Delgany Grocer, and Pigeon House Cafe, directly across the road. Other popular offerings within the immediate vicinity include the Horse & Hound public house, and the Bear Paw Deli.

Nearby amenities meanwhile include Delgany Golf Club, Druid's Glen Resort, Greystones Harbour Marina, Greystones Golf Club, Avoca at Kilmacanogue, the Powerscourt Estate in Enniskerry and the Glendalough Monastic Site.

The Stylebawn lands enjoy a prime location close to the seaside towns of Greystones, Bray and Kilcoole, and in an area acknowledged as one of the most sought-after residential locations in Ireland's garden county. The site benefits from excellent transport links, lying within 1km of Junction 10 of the N11. Frequent Dart and Dublin Bus services are provided to Dublin from Greystones.

