JLL promotes Deirdre Costello to new role as head of Irish markets

Estate agent JLL has appointed Deirdre Costello to the newly created and expanded role of executive director and head of markets, Ireland.

Ms Costello will continue in her role as ‘head of office, leasing’ and will also lead JLL’s markets business stream, incorporating all of its agency leasing, tenant representation and property management.

In her new role, Ms Costello will lead the local team in the execution of the firm’s markets global, regional and country strategy.

During her time at JLL, she has been involved in numerous landmark buildings in Dublin including Bankcentre Ballsbridge, Capital Dock, Cadenza, Boland’s Quay, 60 Dawson Street and Charlemont Square.