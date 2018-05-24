JCD unveils a €125m office plan for Cork City Docklands

Developer John Cleary's JCD Group has confirmed its intention to develop 250,000 sq ft of offices at Penrose Quay in Cork City's Docklands.

Developer John Cleary's JCD Group has confirmed its intention to develop 250,000 sq ft of offices at Penrose Quay in Cork City's Docklands.

Distributed across a site of 1.8 acres, the proposed Penrose Dock scheme will have the capacity to accommodate over 2,200 employees and see the delivery of two large individual office buildings alongside the historic 12,000 sq ft Penrose House, which the developers intend to accommodate and retain in full.

One Penrose Dock will be located on the river with a net lettable area of 78,000 sq ft, while Two Penrose Dock will be located on the north of the site next to the new pedestrian entrance to Kent Station and will have a net lettable area of 160,000 sq ft. A key feature of the buildings' design will be large column-less floor plates, which will allow for panoramic views of both the harbour and the city. The development will also have a double basement with space for 160 cars and a 10,500 sq ft gym. A large space for hosting events and conferences will also be incorporated into the scheme, along with a coffee shop and wine bar/restaurant.

Penrose Dock is being designed to achieve the Platinum LEED standard, the first office building outside of Dublin to do so. Located adjacent to Kent Station, the €125m scheme will be seen as another key contributor to the long-awaited regeneration and development of Cork's Docklands. Penrose Dock is set to complement existing and planned schemes such as One Albert Quay and Navigation Square on the city's south quays, as well as Horgan's Quay with its proposed hotel, over 240 apartments and office scheme. Penrose Dock has been designed by the same award-winning Architects, as the Capitol, Wilson Architecture.

Under the terms of the Government's National Planning Framework 2040, Kent Station has been identified as a key interchange point for the new Rapid Transit Corridor, which is set to run from Ballincollig to the Docklands and Mahon via Cork's city centre. In a statement confirming the JCD Group's intention to seek planning permission for Penrose Dock, the company's CEO, John Cleary, said: "We believe this development holds huge potential for Cork and can help transform this area of the city.

"Having travelled to see many similar schemes in other progressive cities around the world we feel that the design, location and overall offering of Penrose Dock will prove very attractive to technology and financial services companies that are looking to grow their existing footprint or invest in Cork for the first time." Mr Cleary said the JCD Group would look to commence construction immediately subject to the receipt of "acceptable planning permission".

The JCD Group has a proven track record in Cork, having delivered over 850,000 sq ft of Grade A office space in the city and its environs since 2008.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Simon Coveney welcomed the announcement, describing it as "a really exciting development for Cork".

"Developments like this from JCD will ensure Cork is an exciting place to live and work and competes on an international stage for business," he added.

Indo Business