It’s all about trust: How Conack Construction cemented its place in the big league

When Kieran Cusack, who was running his own small Limerick city building firm, decided to set up a partnership with Tom O’Connor, his bank manager was not impressed.

It wasn’t that the bank manager had anything against O’Connor, a qualified engineer, he just had no faith in business partnerships.

“Partnerships don’t work. I wish you the best of luck, but I give you two years tops,” the bank manager told him.

But the pair pushed ahead and put €5,000 each into an account and, with two jeeps and a trailer to their name, started their first building – a small block security hut on an industrial estate on the edge of Limerick.

In construction, people say: ‘Turnover is vanity, profit is sanity’

Twenty years on, their firm, Conack Construction, operates out of a large HQ on the same industrial estate, serving a roster of blue-chip clients and pulling in revenues of €150m.

They were recently named best established entrepreneurs at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 awards. The bank manager, now retired, works on special projects for them.

“He was actually a great help to us down through the years,” says Cusack, a strong and fit-looking man after a lifetime on building sites.

The partnership worked well because there was trust and a clear division of labour, says O’Connor.

“I have my side, Kieran has his. I get jobs ready, get the finances ready, the tenders, the systems. Kieran goes out on site and gets the job done.

“Trust is the big thing. The amount of money that goes through the office… you’re talking maybe three or four million euro a week. So trust is everything.”

Cusack agrees.

“Everything is discussed. From buying machinery and scaffold, to tenders and margins. The discussion might only last 10 seconds, but it is all discussed.”

There’s plenty of nervousness in the sector right now. But they are aiming to almost double turnover to €250m by 2025.

“Construction is high risk, high turnover and low margins – and there is a phrase: ‘Turnover is vanity, profit is sanity.’ So we do a detailed analysis every month,” says O’Connor.

“The sector has been struggling with high prices of materials. But the doom and gloom is not there with us. There is a load of work out there. If you just look at the government work we’re on at the moment…we’ve two hospitals on the go, we’ve a university in Carlow, three schools.

“The Government is pumping money into our sector. Good things are happening.”

Private-sector work is strong too, with continued demand for housing, hotels and offices, he says. He also believes that a lot of projects that have been put on hold due to uncertainty over the last year will still start to come back to market next year.

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges. For example, a key issue for the sector is the lack of apprentices coming to work on sites, says Cusack.

“Construction is a tough game, and a lot of people in it have been in it since they left school – and maybe their fathers too before them,” he says.

“There are plenty of people interested in getting a degree and coming into the industry at a higher level. But the trades are not coming on – carpenters, plasterers, plumbers.”

‘These days, lads don’t go home tired from building the way we did back then’

Cusack’s father ran a small building company in Castletroy, building houses and small factories.

“After my Leaving in 1986, Dad gave me the choice to work for him or go to college. I was the eldest of three brothers and he wanted someone to keep the tradition going and hold on to the company.

“I stuck with him and worked hard, but it definitely wasn’t an easy ride. Money was tight. Interest rates were 20pc. And it was hands-on labour in those days – no teleporters to lift things round the site for you. These days, lads don’t go home tired from building the way we did back then.”

His father encouraged him to go out on his own, and he got a contract building Texaco garages.

“The year myself and Tom met, 2000, was the year I bought my first teleporter for €42,000,” he says.

O’Connor was a qualified civil and structural engineer from Cashel, the son of a vet. He had spent a few years working at the Lisheen Mines.

But in 2000 he became the site manager for a new NCT centre that was being built on a new industrial estate in Castletroy, where Cusack was also doing some work.

“A couple of bags of cement went missing, and there was a conversation about who took them,” laughs O’Connor.

The pair adjourned to the pub to discuss the matter further – but, to this day, the cement mystery remains unresolved. Nevertheless, they hit it off and decided to go into business together, setting up Cusack O’Connor Construction in August 2000.

In fact, the pair got on so well that O’Connor ended up on Cusack’s impromptu honeymoon in Vegas.

“Just to clarify, his wife and my girlfriend – now my wife – were there too,” says O’Connor, who performed the duty of best man at a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley lookalike.

Back home, their own partnership was also beginning to hum nicely, and in 2003 they joined up with another partner who had experience in developing. With the economy booming, they were quickly doing a million-euro worth of turnover each year.

Then came the crash.

“Unfortunately our business partner was dragged into Nama, so we ended up there too by association,” says O’Connor. “We did a deal with the banks over two or three years and we worked it through. Everything has since been paid, and Cusack O’Connor Construction is out of Nama. But it was a tough time.”

‘We don’t really have to go looking for the work anymore’

The pair had a choice. Call it quits or carry on with something new. They chose the latter – and, combining their surnames, they set up a new company: Conack Construction.

“We were back to the two jeeps and a trailer scenario,” says Cusack. “It wasn’t easy starting off again in the middle of a recession. But we backed each other and never thought about throwing in the towel. There were Sunday mornings we were working, the two of us. We got up out of bed and we went and we believed we could do it. And we did,” he says.

But, adds O’Connor, they had also taken on board some very important lessons from the first company.

“No debt,” he says. “We were not going to do that again.”

The pair could never have imagined back then quite how successful Conack would prove to be. It now employs close to 300 people, with up to 2,000 working on its sites at any one time when subcontractors are included.

The big turning point for Conack came when it was asked to build the new Moxy hotel, next to the Clerys building in Dublin city centre.

“It was a tough job. It was next to a Luas and a busy taxi rank, and had huge complications. We knew the job would be a loss leader. But we knew if we did it right, it would be worth it – because it would get us into the Dublin market,” says O’Connor

The job went well and Conack was asked to do a €50m job for Hines at its Cherrywood development. A second Cherrywood job worth €90m followed – and suddenly work was coming in from big development clients like Quintain and Lioncor.

“We don’t really have to go looking for the work anymore,” says Cusack. “It tends to come to us now.”

Across the construction sector, there are huge problems for subcontractors getting paid on time and in full for their work. Conack has gone out of its way to ensure this is not the case for its subcontractors.

“You are entitled to get paid for the work you’ve done. That’s just a fact,” says Cusack. "We are loyal to our subbies and they are loyal to us.

“We have the same people working for us all of the time – and a lot of that is because they know they will get paid on time. When their certs go in they get paid, so they want to work for Conack.”

O’Connor says that the firm has specifically set itself up to ensure it does not have problems of this type. Central to that at Conack is that the accounts receivable and accounts payable teams are entirely separate to each other.

”There are always variations at the end of a job that need to be sorted out. But just because a client on such and such a job is running late with payment for whatever reason, it doesn’t mean the subbies shouldn’t get paid for their work,” says O’Connor.

‘I worry about whether other companies carry the finances to do this’

He is, however, concerned about what the issue of late payment says about the sustainability of some in the sector.

“I worry about whether other companies carry the finances to do this. You have to set yourself up to be able to pay on time. You have to have money in the bank. We call it the war chest – and this has to be set aside, so that you can afford to pay everyone within 30 days, which is the law.”

The pair decided a few years ago to proactively protect Conack and its subcontractors from these types of issues by always carrying one month worth of turnover in a deposit account at any stage.

“We can use that to pay the subbies, no matter what,” says O’Connor.

“If, God forbid, we were to end up in a litigious situation with a particular contract that was dragging on, we’d always have the money there to pay what we owe.”

Out on the company’s sites around the country, that solid financial safety net makes life easier for Cusack in his dealings with subcontractors.

“We’ve a good reputation with them,” he says. “I’m not ducking and diving and trying to hide from them. That means it’s the same subbies that move on to start the next job – so we always have the best working for us.”

The secret of Conack’s success is simple, says Cusack.

“We’re two honest guys who value loyalty. What you see is what you get – on the sites and off the sites.”

And bags of cement aside, rows between the two are few and far between. But if there is ever disagreement they stick to their tried and trusted solution.

“We go to the pub and talk it out,” says O’Connor.

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Kieran Cusack

​Age: 54

​Position: Joint managing director, Conack Construction

Education: St Clement’s College, Limerick City

Favourite Movie: The Great Escape

Favourite Book: One Hell Of A Ride by Paul Carberry

Name: Tom O’Connor

​Age: 47

​Position: Joint managing director, Conack Construction

​Education: Secondary school in Cashel and Rockwell, followed by a degree in civil and structural engineering from UCD

​Favourite movie: A Few Good Men

Business lessons

What advice would you both give a young person entering the construction sector?

“Honesty is the most important thing when dealing with people,” says Kieran Cusack. “And you should be yourself, but be humble and don’t try to be bigger than your boots.”

“Don’t look backwards, always look forwards,” adds Tom O’Connor. “What happened yesterday is irrelevant. Don’t dwell on it for too long.

“We have four people upstairs here tendering jobs. You could get swallowed up in the ones you lost, rather than the ones you won – but you have to keep moving forward.

“In the construction sector we could get caught up in doom and gloom – but there’s a load of work out there, and I think the situation around pricing is going to improve next year and that’ll make a big difference.”