It’s all about trust: How Conack Construction cemented its place in the big league

What started as an unlikely partnership has been built into a €150m construction company​

When Kieran Cusack, who was running his own small Limerick city building firm, decided to set up a partnership with Tom O’Connor, his bank manager was not impressed.

It wasn’t that the bank manager had anything against O’Connor, a qualified engineer, he just had no faith in business partnerships.

