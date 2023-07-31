Irish office market slows sharply as German investors hang back

The Irish office market has seen a sharp fall in the second quarter of this year, BNP says

Ireland’s office market slowed to a near-standstill in the three months to June, with just €333.4m of investment property changing hands.

It was the weakest quarter for the sector in six years, with the value of transactions down 73pc on the same time last year and 47pc on the first three months of the year, according to BNP Paribas Ireland Real Estate’s latest investment market report.

Analysts put the outcome down to Interest rate hikes and the small size of Dublin’s property market.

German investors - pension funds and other institutional investors - who had been the biggest foreign buyers of Irish investment property up until interest rates started rising a year ago, are taking a back seat, BNP Paribas said.

German investors accounted for 19pc of market turnover in Irish commercial property between 2016 and 2021, but that share of plunged to less than 2pc in the first half of this year.

The German economy has slowed sharply this year, with business output cooling. It is the only eurozone economy that is expected to go into recession this year.

“From our conversations with them, German funds remain fully on-board with Ireland’s merits as an investment location,” said BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland’s managing director and head of capital markets. “But, given current bond yields, they are not prepared to deploy capital until pricing readjusts.”

The slowdown in the Irish commercial market was the third sharpest slowdown in Europe in the first half of this year, Mr Rouse said.

“It is a sobering reality that market turnover between April and June was less than that recorded in any quarterly period during the pandemic. Unfortunately the market is responding quite slowly to the new reality of higher interest rates.

“There is currently not a significant flow of distressed assets coming to the market to provide liquidity opportunities.”

Domestic and French buyers, who are targeting smaller lot sizes and less prime assets, are increasing their share of market activity, BNP Paribas said, accounting for 24pc and 11pc of spending in the first half of 2023.

BNP Paribas expects continued sluggish activity in the second half of this year, with trading volumes expected to recover next year once there is greater clarity on interest rates.

The European Central Bank last week raised rates for the ninth time in a row, and said everything is on the table for September, including a hike or a pause.

The ECB has also said that rates are expected to remain high for longer than markets are pricing in.