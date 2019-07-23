Irish firm beats Brexit with £300m London let

The former UK telecoms monopoly told staff yesterday that it had agreed a deal to move 4,000 staff to a new 320,000 sq ft, 18-storey building near Aldgate East station on the edge of the City of London financial district.

The building is currently under construction by Aldgate Developments - a property business controlled by Irish developers Conor Molloy, Niall Molloy and Oisin Quinn.

In Dublin, Aldgate Developments is in talks with several prospective tenants of Termini, a 224,000 sq ft office development it has under construction opposite Sandyford Luas stop. The Termini building will have the biggest floorplates in Dublin and views over Dublin Bay.

Aldgate Developments made headlines in 2013 when they launched the first speculative office scheme in London since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, five years earlier.

That property at Aldgate Tower, close to One Braham, is now leased to a mix of tenants including shipping giant Maersk, Uber and Groupon and now has 4,000 people working in it.

BT has signed a 15-year deal for One Braham and it is understood the lease income is likely to be close to £300m over the life of the deal for all 18 storeys. The deal is the biggest commercial letting in London in two years, and secures a tenant for the Aldgate property regardless of the impact of Brexit.

BT expects to complete the move by the end of 2021. Its current headquarters, known as BT Centre, is close by at 81 Newgate Street near St Paul's Cathedral, a site that has been occupied by the telecoms company and its state-owned predecessors since 1874.

BT Centre itself is being sold for £210m to private equity investor Orion Capital Managers as part of a much bigger shake-up that will see BT shut 270 offices. The consolidation will be bringing the current staffing levels under fewer roofs, the company said.

BT chief executive Philip Jansen said its offices were no longer fit for purpose.

"We've been headquartered in BT Centre for nearly 35 years and we've been looking for a building in central London that will be the home of BT for the next 35 or more," he said.

"Between now and moving into the building, we'll be working with architects, designers and - most importantly - our colleagues, to make sure it's the home the business wants and needs."

Paul Molloy, leasing director for Aldgate Developments, said: "Aldgate Developments and our partners are delighted to welcome BT to One Braham for their new corporate headquarters.

"They could not have picked a more exciting and dynamic location in Central London."

Irish Independent