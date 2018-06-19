Irish entrepreneur Harry Crosbie to build new hotel with 'rock and room' concept

Irish entrepreneur Harry Crosbie, the man behind a string of iconic buildings in Dublin’s docklands, is set to build a new rock ‘n’ roll hotel.

Crosbie, who has now exited NAMA, is spearheading a major development at his Vicar Street site with a new hotel that includes a ‘Rock and Room’ concept.

It will give clients a package that includes tickets to shows at Vicar Street with a hotel room and meal. “With ‘Rock and Room’, you can book a room in a 4-star hotel, which will have direct access to your seat at the venue. There will be a membership club on the top floor with a 7,000 sq. ft. bar looking out over the city with the same views as the Guinness Storehouse,” Harry told the Sunday World.

The Vicar Street venue is also to get a makeover, with the main stage being moved to introduce an extra 500 seats. Promoter Peter Aiken said: “We will increase the range of talent we present and enhance the whole experience of attending a concert.”

Crosbie has already put his stamp on the capital. He was part of the three man team who delivered the National Convention Centre and Spencer Dock Development, and he restored the Clarence Hotel with U2. He was also honoured with an OBE from the Queen of England for his work on the Royal Visit.

Harry and his wife, Rita, are in discussions with a number of investors to co-fund and co-develop the site beside the new Guinness Quarter and Storehouse, which will transform this long neglected part of Dublin city. The team plan to work with Dublin City Council to create a green park at the rear of the site for the local community. The three large bronze bears from the Point will be donated to this park as a gift to the Liberties.

Online Editors