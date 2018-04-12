Ires Reit appoint Tom Kavanagh as non-executive director

Irish Residential Properties REIT (Ires Reit) has appointed Tom Kavanagh to the board of the company as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 June.

Mr Kavanagh is currently a partner at Deloitte Ireland, a position from which he is due to retire on 31 May, however he will continue to provide consulting services to Deloitte until the end of the year.

In a statement today, Dublin-listed Ires Reit said that Mr Kavanagh has wide ranging experience in professional practice as a business adviser, in corporate restructuring, forensic accounting and as an insolvency practitioner. Read more: New Ires boss Sweeney has option to join equity raising Commenting on the appointment, Declan Moylan, chairman of Ires Reit said that the company was “extremely pleased” to welcome Mr Kavanagh to the board.

"We believe that Tom brings wide ranging business experience and knowledge of the property sector in Ireland and coupled with a significant finance background, will be a valuable addition to our board." Mr Kavanagh’s experience includes advising on the restructuring of distressed Irish property assets. In addition, he has served as a director on the boards of a number of private companies, and was a member of the board of the Credit Union Restructuring Board, REBO, from 2012 to 2014.

Upon his appointment, which is subject to shareholder approval, Mr Kavanagh will also join both the company’s audit committee and its remuneration committee. Mr. Kavanagh holds a Bachelors of Commerce from University College Dublin. He has been a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland (FCA) since 1982 and is a licensed Insolvency Practitioner.

