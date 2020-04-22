Ireland's data centres continue to hum regardless of the lockdown

Following the dotcom crash 20 years ago, I was involved in the sales of a slew of data centres.

In hindsight, those companies were far ahead of their time. They had the solution but the problem, the processing and storage of data, wasn't big enough.

Two events changed that forever. The first was the advent of the smartphone in 2006, and the second when Amazon made super-computing capacity available as a service. Companies no longer needed their own computing infrastructure, they could rent it.

Overnight, data became a utility. Those events launched a boom in the creation, storage, importing and exporting of data, which the UN describes as the fourth industrial revolution.

Ireland has placed itself at the centre of this revolution. Globally, we are a top-tier location and the data centre cluster around Dublin is the biggest metropolitan cluster in Europe. That is why information and communications technology was Ireland's largest export sector last year, at $82bn.

Data centres are specialised buildings where servers are stored and managed. The data stored is critical and there is a high degree of redundancy built in, for example in connectivity options, back-up power supplies and security systems. Even in a global pandemic, with use soaring, society remains connected and functioning.

There are around 55 data centres around the M50, and some of those are enormous campuses, comprising multiple buildings. As a sign of the ongoing expansion, there are approximately 20 more data centres under construction, albeit that those sites are temporarily closed.

These buildings are served by 18 under-sea cables and two new cables were recently laid, to Denmark and France, running either side of Britain to strengthen autonomy post-Brexit.

Some 99pc of data hosted in Ireland is exported, and the vast majority goes to Europe. This is largely due to the divergence in legislation between the US and Europe, around how data is stored and issues such as GDPR.

One man at the heart of this is Garry Connolly, president and founder of Host in Ireland. This is a global initiative, created to increase awareness of the benefits of hosting digital assets here, to attract foreign investment and to export skills and services around the world.

Mr Connolly told me that, despite the lockdown and most factories being shut, Ireland's data centres are operating normally. Traffic through them is up around 35pc since the lockdown started, he said, due to remote working, teleconferencing, home schooling and TV streaming. He added that there is a planned investment in new data centres of €1.3bn a year, every year until 2024.

Despite the sites being temporarily closed, Mr Connolly believes this investment will be exceeded, as "capacity to the end of 2023 will already have been taken up by the end of this crisis".

The two main types of data centres are co-location centres, where servers belonging to customers are maintained, and there is a big trend now of large companies moving to these. The second are the hyperscale centres such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, where companies rent "virtual space", on a shared server or in the cloud.

Some 70pc of the cost of operating a data centre is electricity and Mr Connolly told me data centres have moved to a "renewable energy first" policy.

Data centres are the factories of the future and have become a vital part of our economy.

Irish Independent