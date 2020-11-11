Ireland’s biggest private landlord sells 151 apartments for €48m

Ireland’s biggest private landlord Ires Reit has sold 151 apartments for €48m.

The purchaser was a fund managed by Orange Capital Partners, an international investment manager.

The price achieved was in excess of the original acquisition cost and around 6pc ahead of the December 2019 valuations.

The disposal included leased apartments in a number of locations in Dublin, including Dublin 8, the IFSC, Sandyford and Tallaght, as well as three small commercial units.

The objective of the sale was to deliver operational and asset management efficiencies from the portfolio. The proceeds from the sale will provide added liquidity, which can be used for growth opportunities, the company said in a statement.

The decision to sell the apartments was first flagged in the company’s interim results released in July.

Margaret Sweeney, chief executive of Ires Reit said: “We are pleased to have achieved a successful disposition and an opportunity for Ires to rationalise some of the smaller more fragmented holdings from the assets portfolio.

I am delighted that the price achieved was in excess of both the original acquisition cost and book value of the assets, which demonstrates the continued depth of interest in the multi-family real estate sector in Ireland."

Meanwhile, the company took delivery of 95 new build apartments in Hansfield Wood II, Dublin, in August.

As of yesterday, 81 out of the 95 apartments are leased and income producing, with letting agreements in place for a further 10 homes.

The latest delivery brings Ires' ownership in the wider Hansfield development to 194 residential units.

The total investment in the development was around €31.1m, the company said.

Ires Reit currently owns 3,683 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork, with an additional 69 units due for delivery between now and the middle of next year under pre-purchase contracts.

The company has a further 66 units currently under construction on directly owned sites, with planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites.

Online Editors