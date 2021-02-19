Ireland’s biggest private landlord sees rental income increase on the back of acquisitions

Ireland’s biggest private landlord, Ires Reit, has reported a net rental increase of 18.3pc to €59.8m for 2020.

The performance was driven by the completion of the 2019 Marathon acquisition, and the addition of 173 new units last year, according to annual results from the group.

The company said occupancy remains robust at 98.4pc across the residential portfolio, while residential rent collections rates stable at around 98.9pc for the year.

Ires apartment blocks range from the Marker apartments at Grand Canal Square in the Dublin docks and the Elm Park development close to RTÉ in Dublin 4, to modern developments in Tallaght, Finglas and Inchicore.

Its average monthly rent was €1,624 in 2020, up from €1,596 in 2019.

The Dublin-listed company said its portfolio was valued at €1.4bn as at 31 December 2020, up 1.6pc on the prior year due to investments of €45.5m, a revaluation gain of €19.1m,and offset by a disposal of assets of €43.5m.

Margaret Sweeney, chief executive of Ires, said: “The results of the company for the year ended 31 December 2020 reflect the continuing execution of the growth strategy with investment in new assets of €45.5m in 2020 and revenue growth of circa 20.2pc over the last year.”

“These results, which reflect the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for much of 2020, also demonstrate the strong resilience of the business with net rental income margin achieved of 80pc and continued strong occupancy across the portfolio of 98.4pc.”

The company said it incurred €2.33m of non-recurring general and administrative costs in 2020, due to the impact of Covid-19 on planned projects in the first half of the year.

In December Ires struck a €60m deal to buy residential property near to Phoenix Park. The real estate company has agreed to purchase 146 residential units located in The Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15 from Flynn & O'Flaherty Construction.

