Ireland’s biggest private landlord buys 146 properties in Dublin 15

Ires Reit, the country’s biggest private landlord, has purchased 146 residential units located in The Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15.

The company is paying €60m for the properties.

The acquisition, which Ires expects to complete next month, will be funded from the company's existing credit facility.

The residential units being purchased by the Dublin-listed firm include a mix of apartments, duplex units, penthouses and houses, according to a statement from Ires Reit.

In all, there are 20 one bed units, 113 two bed units, and 13 three-bedroom properties.

Out of the 146 homes, 137 of the units are currently leased and income producing, with nine residential units available for immediate lease-up.

Based on current annualised passing rents on the 137 homes and the lease up of the remaining nine residential units, the asset is expected to generate an initial gross yield of 5.3pc, Ires said.

The majority of the units were built between 2002-2007, while 26 residential homes are newly built, having been completed mid-2020 in a self-contained block overlooking the Phoenix Park.

All residential units have large windows and balconies that frame the views of the landscaped gardens and the park.

Supporting on-site facilities include shops, café, gym and off-street bicycle and car parking.

Margaret Sweeney, chief executive of Ires Reit, said: "This acquisition presents an opportunity to invest in an accretive asset in a much sought-after residential location beside the Phoenix Park and is in line with Ires' growth strategy.

The scheme is ideally located close to a host of employment, amenity and transport routes as well as being a short commute to the city centre.”

Last month Ires sold 151 apartments for €48m. The units were purchased by a fund managed by Dutch property investment company Orange Capital Partners.

The disposal included leased apartments in a number of locations in Dublin, including Dublin 8, the IFSC, Sandyford and Tallaght, as well as three small commercial units.

