Investors target logistics and warehouse opportunities

A number of investors are seeking opportunities to invest in logistics and warehouse properties at present including Richard Barrett's Bartra Group as well as Core Industrial REIT, M7 Real Estate and Arrow Capital.

This comes at a time when occupiers are also seeking to rent properties thus presenting opportunities for both developers and investors. These were among the points made by Cathal Daughton, director of Lisney in the firm's latest podcast dealing with the property market.

M7 and Core have a focus 'value add' where they can let a vacant building or do some asset management work to increase the value.

Arrow Capital Partners, an Australian investment firm, has been reported as planning to invest over €200 million over the next two years on warehouses and other logistics property assets in Ireland. It will target industrial and logistics assets with a rental yield more than 5pc as well as development opportunities, mainly in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

This investor demand reflects the trend which has seen logistics and warehouse properties become a more attractive sector of the market which in turn is a response to the move to online retailing accelerated by Covid 19.

Developers are also responding to this demand and Daughton cites the planning applications by Rohan Holdings for a number of new buildings.

At the end of June, about 71,000 sq m. of new industrial accommodation was under construction in Dublin.

Demand underpinned by online delivery activity

Irish Independent