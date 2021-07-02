Investment in Irish private rental sector well ahead of last year – report

An additional €757m was invested in private rental sector (PRS) assets in Ireland in the three months to June 30.

This brings the year-to-date PRS investment volumes to €1.5bn, which is 25pc higher than the full-year investment into the sector in 2020, according to research from Savills Ireland.

Private rental sector investments over the three months accounted for four of the five largest commercial property deals of the quarter.

Savills said the role of the private rental sector in unlocking new supply “is evident” with 90pc of residential units being forward purchased – that is property yet to be delivered – compared to 10pc of transactions consisting of property that is already built.

“Without a healthy investment base giving certainty for developers, it is highly unlikely that this construction would be happening,” Savills said.

Investment in the Irish property market over the first six months of this year has shot up when compared to 2020.

Overall year-to-date investment volumes in Irish real estate stands at €2.7bn, the second highest level on record and 170pc ahead of the first half of 2020, according to Savills.

In the three months to June 30 around €1.5bn was invested in the market.

In total, €325m worth of industrial assets traded during the three months giving the sector a 22pc market share, well ahead of the long-run average of 4pc. With a tight vacancy rate of 1.3pc and strong occupational demand, investors are seeking exposure to the sector which has proved resilient during the pandemic, according to the research.

A total of €311m was invested into office assets during the three months to June 30.

The major deals in the quarter were Deka’s €164m purchase of Block A, Riverside IV in Dublin 2 and Corum’s €60m purchase of One Navigation Square in Cork.

Brendan Delaney, divisional director of investments at Savills Ireland said: “The industrial sector has been relatively resilient to the effects of the pandemic and the occupier market is suffering from a dearth of modern stock and an exceptionally low vacancy rate.”

“This imbalance of supply and demand looks set to continue for the foreseeable future with seven of the 14 buildings under construction already committed,” Mr Delaney added.