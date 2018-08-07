In Pictures: Well known family owned hotel gets €3m refurbishment

A well known family owned hotel is investing more than €3m in a redesign and refurbishment.

The Sligo Park Hotel has already completed much of the work, having already invested €2.25m refurbishing the entire ground floor of the hotel, including the lobby, Jack B’s Bar, the Hazelwood restaurant, and the Hazelwood and Mespil conference suites.

As part of a three-year strategy a total of 90 bedrooms in the hotel, which is located on the entrance to Sligo town, have also been refurbished.

"We have undertaken this significant investment to position the Sligo Park Hotel to take full advantage of increased interest in Sligo due to the highly successful marketing of the Wild Atlantic Way," Gerard Moore, manager of the Sligo Park Hotel, said.

The restaurant in the Sligo Park Hotel

"We put in place a three-year strategy to refurbish the hotel including all guest bedrooms, lobby, bar, restaurant and conference rooms. Planned works for the year ahead include upgrading the health and leisure club and our main Sligo Park

The Sligo Park Hotel

Suite, where we host weddings and events."

A bedroom in The Sligo Park Hotel

Originally established in 1970, the Sligo Park Hotel is a sister hotel of the Mespil Hotel in Dublin comprising Lee Hotels.

The refurbishment is due for completion in 2019.

