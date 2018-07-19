In Pictures: K Club on the market for €80m

Millionaire businessman Dr Michael Smurfit has put the K Club on the market for €80m.

Agent Savills Ireland is handling the sale of the sprawling five-star golf resort which in 2006 served as the venue for the Ryder Cup.

K Club exterior

Located on the banks of the River Liffey in Straffan, Co Kildare, the K Club sits on a 550-acre estate, and comprises a 134-bedroom hotel and two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by the late Arnold Palmer. Apart from the Ryder Cup, the famous resort hosted the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and thirteen European Opens.

The original house and estate was developed in 1832 by the Barton wine family. Modelled on a French château, the property still retains many of its original architectural features, artwork and antiques. It opened as a luxury hotel in 1991 and was Ireland’s first AA Five Red Star Property.

The K Club estate features a Victorian walled garden and fishing on the River Liffey which runs through the resort. The resident ghillies offer fly fishing on the river and horse riding and clay pigeon shooting are also available along with a range of different country pursuits

The K Spa meanwhile features a secluded outdoor hot tub, aromatic herb garden, seven luxurious treatment rooms, two private suites, a Hamam, a Hydrobath, a Vichy Shower and an exotic Rasul Chamber.

The sitting room area in Presidential Suite at the Kildare Hotel Spa & Golf Club near Straffan in County Kildare.

The resort also hosts a range of award-winning dining facilities including The Byerley Turk restaurant and Vintage Crop Cocktail Bar. The conference and banqueting facilities are extensive – extending to 18 rooms.

Dr Smurfit (81) said in a recent interview with the Sunday Business Post that his advancing years had informed his and his family's decision to sell the K Club now.

Liffey Deluxe bedroom at the Kildare Hotel Spa & Golf Club near Straffan in County Kildare.

He said: "' will be very sad to see the K Club sold or part of it sold. I have had very many happy times there with my family and friends. It has been a big part of my life, but I am spending more time overseas these days. We have decided to do this because of my advancing years."

The businessman said there had already been significant interest in the K Club, which he added had cost some €200m to develop.

The Viceroy Suite at the Kildare Hotel Spa & Golf Club near Straffan in County Kildare.

